The Journey : Lucy F. Simms’ impact on Harrisonburg and beyond

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lucy F. Simms began her career in the town of Zenda, just outside of Harrisonburg. More than 50 years and hundreds of students later she would be known as one of the greatest educators in the city of Harrisonburg.

Simms was born into slavery to the Gray family around 1856, according to local historian and author of “Lucy Frances Simms: From Slavery to Revered Public Service,” Dale McAllister.

“It wouldn’t be unusual for one born a slave to not really know for sure when they were born unless the slave master had kept a record,” McAllister explained.

Simm’s grew up on the Hilltop Plantation in the area where the current Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center is located. McAllister says that Simms was very well educated before heading off to college, Shims enrolled at Hampton Institute, now Hampton University.

“When she got to Hampton Institute she did not have to take any courses to brush up her knowledge as so many people did,” McAllister said.

When she returned to the Shenandoah Valley she began her career teaching in the town of Zenda. Formerly enslaved people settled here after the Civil War.

Yearning for more, Simms began to consider other opportunities, but local leaders called on her to stay in Harrisonburg.

“During that summer after her first year, the superintendent here [Harrisonburg] asked her if she would come to teach in Harrisonburg. So she and her friend both came and taught in some schools that were in church basements and other rented areas,” MacAllister explained.

As the Black students outgrew the makeshift classrooms, the city built the Effinger Street School in the early 1880s. Simms taught here for more than 50 years.

She was a teacher, a mother figure, a friend, whatever her students needed.

“Never never forget. We cannot give her enough attaboys for that impact and even today, what this community would have been without her. I hate to think what it would have been without her,” Carlton Banks explained.

Banks was not a student of Simms but heard many stories of her when he was growing up in Harrisonburg. He would go on to attend The Lucy Simms School.

Simms passed in the Summer of 1934, she was still planning to teach for at least another year. Students, family, and friends came far and wide to pay their respects to Ms. Simms.

The Daily News-Record reported that at the time of the funeral, former students “lined the driveway from the gate to the grave.”

A few years after her passing, the city of Harrisonburg, with the help of federal funds built the Lucy Simms School.

Being one of the only schools for Black students, people came from all over Rockingham County, as far as New Market to attend the school. Some students stayed with family friends in Harrisonburg during the week, then went home on the weekends.

Alumni of the school say it was much more than just a school.

“The churches met here, the activities from the sporting events, to the proms to see the young people dress in the prom outfits. This school was a reflection of the community but that reflection was Lucy Simms,” Banks explained.

The school was a huge piece of the Black community in Harrisonburg for almost 30 years. Following the integration of schools, Simms was closed, but the building was put to use by a number of community organizations.

Today the building is known as the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.

Many in Harrisonburg still sing praises for Lucy Simms. Even decades after her death she continues to receive numerous honors and forms of recognition.

“That trailblazer, that drum major, when it was a voice that needed to be consistent and to be fair. To look out for the best interest of our kids and give our young people the best opportunities for general parts of life and opportunities for education,” Banks said.

James Madison University, The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Center in association with historian Billo Harper, worked on a multi-year project titled, Celebrating Simms: The Story of the Lucy F. Simms School.

You can view the exhibit online or at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center. There is also a version of the exhibit on display at Harrisonburg High School.

