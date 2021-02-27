WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football scores from week one of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

Final Scores

Tuesday, February 23

Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20

Wednesday, February 24

Turner Ashby 14, Spotswood 6

Friday, February 26

Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 8

Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0

Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0

Saturday, February 27

East Rockingham vs. Staunton (at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium)

Strasburg at Stonewall Jackson

Tazewell at Riverheads

Bath County at Buffalo Gap

Sunday, February 28

Manassas Park at Central

