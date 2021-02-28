Bridgewater opens spring football season with win over Shenandoah

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team started its spring campaign in a strong way with a 27-21 win over Shenandoah.

Matt Lawton threw for two touchdowns, while Noah Beckley scored on a quarterback sneak.

Demetreus Jalepes rushed for 95 yards on 21 carries.

Derrick Jenkins led the receiving corps with seven receptions for 72 yards and two scores.

Bridgewater’s head coach Michael Clark won his 165th game, setting the new ODAC record for career victories.

Bridgewater visits Randolph-Macon Friday for the first conference game of the season.

