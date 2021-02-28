Pure Shenandoah leads educational workshops about the hemp industry

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Pure Shenandoah, previously known as Shenandoah Valley Hemp, has been holding workshops to spread the word about the hemp industry in the Valley.

The goal of the workshops is to educate the community on what hemp is, and its benefits both as an industrial fiber and in CBD production.

Cultivation director Jacob Johnson said there has been a big interest in the farming side of hemp.

He said hemp bales can produce raw material that can replace existing markets and industries, and CBD is useful in medicinal and healing practices.

Another big aspect of the educational workshops is differentiating between hemp and marijuana.

“Actually back in the 1780s, the Shenandoah Valley was one of the largest producers of hemp, industrial hemp fiber, so that culture has been here we’re just kind of bringing it back,” Johnson said.

Johnson said one of his favorite parts of the hemp industry is its environmental sustainability.

He hopes hemp will be used by the agriculture sector to help reduce carbon emissions in the environment.

Pure Shenandoah plans to hold more workshops in March, many of which will be focusing on CBD production.

