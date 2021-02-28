Shenandoah National Park anticipates many visitors as the weather warms up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recent wintry weather caused Skyline Drive at Shenandoah National Park (SNP) to be closed for two weeks for ice and fallen trees.

The stretch from Front Royal to Swift Run Gap is reopened, but south of Swift Run is still closed for the time being.

Sally Hurlbert, with SNP, said they anticipate many visitors to the park especially once the weather gets a little warmer.

“The month of January our visitation actually increased 25%, so we are definitely seeing lots of numbers. People are choosing the park to get outdoors and we’re very happy about that,” Hurlbert said.

For those who want to hit the trail or coast Skyline Drive, the park is reminding people to bring a flashlight and always dress in layers as the park is normally eight to 10 degrees cooler than in the Valley.

With lingering snow on the mountain, the park also advises having tread on your shoes as snow can be packed down when people walk over it and become icy.

Lastly, with the ongoing pandemic masks are required inside facilities, but the park asks visitors to also wear masks when around a lot of people in order to keep everyone safe.

Shenandoah National Park updates their social media regularly with park conditions and which stretches of Skyline Drive are open.

You can also call 540-999-3500, opt. 1, opt. 1.

