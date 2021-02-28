Student Athlete of the Week: Patrick Sullivan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Patrick Sullivan is a three-sport athlete at Turner Ashby High School competing in soccer, wrestling and swimming.

“He’s a tremendous athlete and a real inspiration to his teammates on and off the pitch,” Turner Ashby soccer coach Simon Timbrell said.

During Sullivan’s junior year, he suffered a dislocated elbow injury while wrestling.

“He kept driving through the shot and my arm started bending backwards and it popped out and I dislocated my elbow,” Sullivan said.

He could not wrestle for a few months but slowly made his way back. First he returned to the soccer pitch, then to the wrestling mat this winter.

“Big injuries like that are always hard to recover from, but you just have to come back swinging, always,” Sullivan said.”

His recovery and perseverance showed a lot about him as an individual.

“To come back from that and continue to put the work in, to be able to end up in a state tournament again this year, that speaks volumes for that young man,” Turner Ashby physical education teacher and strength and conditioning coach Chris Snead said.

His determination is a testament to his character.

“A lot of athletes might see that as a setback where as Patrick did not see it as a setback,” Timbrell said. “He saw it as an opportunity to come back even stronger.”

He did come back even stronger. Sullivan helped lead a new soccer club in the Valley last summer, Virginia Skyline Soccer.

“He was one of our team captains,” Timbrell said. “Having that type of attitude, he’s one of those athletes that younger players can look up to.”

He’s a leader with many accomplishments in all sports, especially wrestling. Patrick won his second wrestling region title this year at Turner Ashby, and is looking for continued success with the soccer team this spring.

“I’ve been playing since freshman year with the team and I think this is the best team that we’ve had all four of my years,” Sullivan said.

He’s gearing up to finish off his senior season and leave his mark at Turner Ashby.

“I am just super proud of him of where he’s come to where he’s at and what he’s persevered through,” Snead said.

