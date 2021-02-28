Advertisement

VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order following death of student

(Noah Fleischman, Capital News Service)
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department and VCU Police are investigating the death of a VCU student at an off-campus residence on Saturday.

The VCU student was identified as Adam Oakes, the university announced on Sunday.

“This is a tragic loss for Adam’s family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Service at (804)828-6200,” stated a release from the university.

Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter on Saturday. The university took similar action on Sunday and is continuing its own investigation.

RPD is leading the investigation and VCU Police is assisting the department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Richmond Police Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

VCU President Michael Rao offered condolences to Oakes’ family and loved ones via Twitter on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken at tragic loss one of our own. I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s loved ones and closes friends,” Rao said. “@VCU will continue to work closely with local law enforcement as the investigation develops.”

