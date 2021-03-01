Augusta Health frontline workers get visit from dogs

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

It’s a few minutes of relief for frontline workers at Augusta Health.

“People take turns petting the dogs and they’ll make comments like ‘I feel my blood pressure dropping’ and ‘This is just what I needed.’” said Abigail Fernald, a social worker at Augusta Heath.

Nurses and doctors at the hospital are getting the opportunity to bring their furry friend to work to help put a smile on our health care heros faces.

“I think the patients can sense when they see us with the animals they sense that it helps with stress relief,” said Catherine Dean, a registered nurse at Augusta Health.

“It kind of breaks up the hard work of the day to do something fun,” said Abigail Fernald.

The hospital says they hope to formalize a program and keep these visits happening.

