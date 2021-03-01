Advertisement

Augusta Health frontline workers get visit from dogs

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

It’s a few minutes of relief for frontline workers at Augusta Health.

“People take turns petting the dogs and they’ll make comments like ‘I feel my blood pressure dropping’ and ‘This is just what I needed.’” said Abigail Fernald, a social worker at Augusta Heath.

Nurses and doctors at the hospital are getting the opportunity to bring their furry friend to work to help put a smile on our health care heros faces.

“I think the patients can sense when they see us with the animals they sense that it helps with stress relief,” said Catherine Dean, a registered nurse at Augusta Health.

“It kind of breaks up the hard work of the day to do something fun,” said Abigail Fernald.

The hospital says they hope to formalize a program and keep these visits happening.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,736 on Sunday

Latest News

Endometriosis Awareness Month - clipped version
Endometriosis Awareness Month
Endometriosis Awareness Month
Waxing Gibbous Moon over Staunton
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 03/01-03/07
Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion