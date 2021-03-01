Advertisement

Bridgewater’s Clark sets ODAC record for wins

Bridgewater College football head coach Michael Clark has made history.
Bridgewater College football head coach Michael Clark has made history.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football head coach Michael Clark has made history.

Clark is now the winningest coach in ODAC history after the Eagles defeated Shenandoah, 27-21, Saturday to open the 2021 spring season. It marked Clark’s 165th victory as head coach.

“That’s more than my record,” said Clark, during a phone interview with WHSV Monday afternoon. “That’s a lot of people. That’s a ‘them record’ right there and for all the ‘thems’ out there, I am very grateful for the support I had over these last 26 years.”

Clark is in his final season with the Eagles. He has announced he will retire following Bridgewater’s spring season.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order following death of student

Latest News

A dominant defense has helped the James Madison football team to a 2-0 start to the 2021 FCS...
Defense leads JMU through first two games of spring season
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti weekly press conference (3/1/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti weekly press conference (3/1/21)
The James Madison men’s basketball team has completed a program turnaround in just one year.
Dukes go from worst to first in one year
The James Madison football team is the top-ranked FCS squad in the nation.
JMU ranked No. 1 in STATS FCS media poll