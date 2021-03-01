Bridgewater’s Clark sets ODAC record for wins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football head coach Michael Clark has made history.

Clark is now the winningest coach in ODAC history after the Eagles defeated Shenandoah, 27-21, Saturday to open the 2021 spring season. It marked Clark’s 165th victory as head coach.

“That’s more than my record,” said Clark, during a phone interview with WHSV Monday afternoon. “That’s a lot of people. That’s a ‘them record’ right there and for all the ‘thems’ out there, I am very grateful for the support I had over these last 26 years.”

Clark is in his final season with the Eagles. He has announced he will retire following Bridgewater’s spring season.

