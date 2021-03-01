Defense leads JMU through first two games of spring season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A dominant defense has helped the James Madison football team to a 2-0 start to the 2021 FCS spring season.

JMU pitched a shutout in a 52-0, season-opening win over Morehead State before holding Robert Morris scoreless in the second half of a 36-16 victory in week two. The Dukes have been especially stout against the run, allowing just 16 total rushing yards through the first two weeks of the season.

“I like the way we flew around in this last game,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “I thought we played fast and physical.”

The Dukes’ defense features a number of new faces this spring with only three returning starters. First-time starting linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey is tied for the team lead in tackles with 12 along with safeties MJ Hampton and Wayne Davis. Defensive lineman Mike Greene, a returning starter and team leader, has a team-best three tackles for loss while seven different players have logged at least a 0.5 sack.

“We’ve got quite a few young guys on defense that have been waiting on their turn, that have developed and stepped up,” said Cignetti. “I think our coaches have done a great job helping them develop, creating a scheme around our strengths.”

James Madison is scheduled to visit Elon Saturday afternoon for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff to begin CAA South Division play.

