Dukes go from worst to first in one year

The James Madison men’s basketball team has completed a program turnaround in just one year.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has completed a program turnaround in just one year.

After a last-place finish in the Colonial Athletic Association during the 2019-2020 season, the Dukes claimed a share of the CAA regular-season title during the 2020-2021 campaign. The Dukes, who went 8-2 in league play this season, shared the regular-season championship with Northeastern.

“If you would’ve hammered me down and said ‘Put expectations down’, they woulda surpassed it,” said JMU first-year head coach Mark Byington about his team Monday morning. “But I never let myself have positive or negative expectations and I just said let’s see how good we can get.”

JMU earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming CAA Tournament, which will be played at James Madison’s Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes earned a first-round bye and await the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 9 Towson and No. 8 Elon. The first round of the CAA Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 with the quarterfinals on Sunday, March 7.

To see the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship bracket, click here.

