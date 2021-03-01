HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The month of March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. According to Harrisonburg OBGYN Physician, Dr. Cathy Slusher, the condition occurs when tissue from the uterus implants itself outside of the uterus, usually in the abdomen or pelvis.

The Endometriosis Foundation of America says, this affects one in every ten women nationwide, and it often gets misdiagnosed or overlooked.

“If periods are extremely painful, if intercourse is painful especially deep without any explanation, if there’s mid-cycle pain because all of these implants can be stimulated during ovulation, those are warning signs that should prompt somebody to talk to their OBGYN,” Dr. Slusher said.

She says, the most dangerous aspect of endometriosis is that it is one of the leading causes of infertility in women. She hopes by spreading awareness, more women will come forward if they are experiencing symptoms.

“It’s not normal to live with this type of pain, and it’s okay to ask for help and to ask for a diagnosis to see if this endometriosis is truly causing you a problem with your life,” said Dr. Slusher.

According to Dr. Slusher, the only true cure for endometriosis is either removal of the uterus and ovaries, or menopause. But, she says, as that is not an appealing option to young women, there are a number of treatments available to make the condition manageable throughout your life.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.