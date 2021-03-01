Advertisement

JMU closes out regular season with win at Drexel

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team finished off its regular season with a 61-51 win over Drexel.

The Dukes and Dragons split their weekend series, after Drexel got the better of JMU Saturday afternoon, 51-48.

Freshman forward Claire Neff had a game-high 17 points for JMU, while freshman guard Peyton McDaniel scored 11 points in her second game back from injury.

The Dukes end the regular season 13-9 overall and 9-6 in CAA play.

Next up is the CAA Tournament Mar. 10-13, hosted by Elon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,675 on Saturday

Latest News

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Patrick Sullivan
Student Athlete of the Week: Patrick Sullivan
Bridgewater wins its opener against Shenandoah.
Bridgewater opens spring football season with win over Shenandoah
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU head coach Curt Cignetti postgame presser - Robert Morris (2/27)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU head coach Curt Cignetti postgame presser - Robert Morris (2/27)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Robert Morris
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Robert Morris