JMU closes out regular season with win at Drexel
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team finished off its regular season with a 61-51 win over Drexel.
The Dukes and Dragons split their weekend series, after Drexel got the better of JMU Saturday afternoon, 51-48.
Freshman forward Claire Neff had a game-high 17 points for JMU, while freshman guard Peyton McDaniel scored 11 points in her second game back from injury.
The Dukes end the regular season 13-9 overall and 9-6 in CAA play.
Next up is the CAA Tournament Mar. 10-13, hosted by Elon.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.