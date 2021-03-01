JMU closes out regular season with win at Drexel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team finished off its regular season with a 61-51 win over Drexel.

The Dukes and Dragons split their weekend series, after Drexel got the better of JMU Saturday afternoon, 51-48.

Freshman forward Claire Neff had a game-high 17 points for JMU, while freshman guard Peyton McDaniel scored 11 points in her second game back from injury.

The Dukes end the regular season 13-9 overall and 9-6 in CAA play.

Next up is the CAA Tournament Mar. 10-13, hosted by Elon.

