JMU MadiTHON fundraiser dances virtually this year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University held its 7th annual MadiTHON fundraiser Saturday.

MadiTHON is a 12-hour dance marathon on JMU’s campus that raises money for UVA’s Children’s Hospital.

This year it looked a little different.

“I said it many times throughout the day, ‘this is weird and this isn’t what we want, but at the end of the day we are all here raising money for a children’s hospital.‘ There’s nothing better than that,” MadiTHON 2021 Executive Director Kat Detz, said.

While the format was different, the goal and passion from the dancers stayed the same as many hopped on their computers to laugh, dance, and make a difference.

“What really made it so rewarding in the end is some of our miracle families actually reached out and they were like ‘we know this is different, but we couldn’t imagine if there wasn’t a MadiTHON this year,’” Detz said.

A virtual activity was posted each hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, like group performances, dancing, and online games with the big reveal at the end.

The fundraising total was $47,101.39.

Detz said it felt great to see that number, especially in the pandemic when it was unclear whether the event would be able to happen at all.

She said she is grateful for all who participated and fundraised, and wants to thank the other members of the MadiTHON Executive Board for making the event possible.

Detz said it was great just to see everyone virtually.

