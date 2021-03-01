Advertisement

JMU ranked No. 1 in STATS FCS media poll

The James Madison football team is the top-ranked FCS squad in the nation.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is the top-ranked FCS squad in the nation.

The Dukes are No. 1 in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 media poll, which was released Monday. JMU was ranked No. 2 last week but moved up to the top spot after previously No. 1-ranked North Dakota State suffered a loss this past Saturday. Last week’s No. 3 team, South Dakota State also lost on Saturday.

JMU is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the final regular-season poll of the 2017 season, per JMU athletics.

James Madison (2-0 overall) is scheduled to visit Elon Saturday afternoon for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff to begin CAA South Division play.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 - Monday, March 1

1. James Madison

2. Weber State

3. Northern Iowa

4. North Dakota

5. Villanova

6. North Dakota State

7. Nicholls

8. South Dakota State

9. Kennesaw State

10. Jacksonville State

To see the rest of the poll, click here.

