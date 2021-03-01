JMU ranked No. 1 in STATS FCS media poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is the top-ranked FCS squad in the nation.

The Dukes are No. 1 in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 media poll, which was released Monday. JMU was ranked No. 2 last week but moved up to the top spot after previously No. 1-ranked North Dakota State suffered a loss this past Saturday. Last week’s No. 3 team, South Dakota State also lost on Saturday.

JMU is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the final regular-season poll of the 2017 season, per JMU athletics.

James Madison (2-0 overall) is scheduled to visit Elon Saturday afternoon for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff to begin CAA South Division play.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 - Monday, March 1

1. James Madison

2. Weber State

3. Northern Iowa

4. North Dakota

5. Villanova

6. North Dakota State

7. Nicholls

8. South Dakota State

9. Kennesaw State

10. Jacksonville State

