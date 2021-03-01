Advertisement

Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion

(KWTX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department, JMU Police Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Hunters Rd. Sunday evening after receiving a report of a possible breaking and entering and armed robbery.

The caller reported they saw three to four men enter the ground floor apartment in a threatening manner and had many rifles and hand guns.

Shorty after police arrived to the scene, they determine the person inside the apartment and their co-fraternity members were using airsoft rifles and pistols in a mock home invasion as part of a hazing incident.

There was heavy police presence in the area, but there was no threat to the surrounding community.

HPD will be following up with the JMU Office of Student Accountability this week.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,675 on Saturday

Latest News

MadiTHON fundraiser moves online during the COVID-19 pandemic
JMU MadiTHON fundraiser dances virtually this year
Another batch of rain for tonight before we clear out on Monday.
Ben's Evening Forecast 2/28/2021
VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order following death of student
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park anticipates many visitors as the weather warms up