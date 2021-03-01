Pursuit leads to arrest, accidental discharge of gun

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

On Sunday, February 28th around 1:00 a.m., a deputy with the Augusta County Sherriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a 2010 Audi SUV on Jefferson Highway.

Investigators say, the car was travelling more than 90 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. The Sheriff’s Office says the SUV didn’t stop, but continued toward Stanton, and onto I-81. They say the driver got off at exit 225, heading toward Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Police assisted in the pursuit. Despite using a tire-deflated device which worked on a few vehicles on the suspect’s car, police say the driver continued the pursuit. After forcing the car off of the road, police were able to take the driver into custody.

Investigators identified 35 year old Darryl Tyrone Davis, Jr. of Waynesboro as the suspect.

Deputies say, when they were removing Davis from the vehicle, a deputy accidentally fired a single round from his firearm. The round hit grass on the side of the road. No one was injured from that discharged round.

In a press release sent to WHSV, Sheriff Donald Smith says in part, “this incident is under investigation and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave at this time. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping our community safe, and the events leading up to the accidental discharge will be reviewed and addressed.”

Davis is facing multiple charges and is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

