Turning cooler with a dry week ahead

(WHSV) -Turning cooler behind a cold front. This week will give us a good chance to dry out.

MONDAY: A cold front will move through this afternoon. Temperatures will start to quickly drop into the evening but the winds will remain quite gusty for the night. Evening temperatures slipping into the 30s but feeling cooler with the wind.

Behind the front, we’ll see sustained winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 25-35mph for the evening and overnight. Wind chills overnight will make it into the teens in some areas as we turn cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s and remaining breezy. Winds slack off around sunrise Tuesday.

Clouds will continue to decrease this evening with clearing overnight.

It is going to feel very cold Monday night (WHSV)

TUESDAY: High pressure will move overhead during the day, which will pave the way for a calm and sunny day. A cold start as temperatures rise into the 30s. Afternoon temperatures will be cool but pleasant with the sun. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, but it will still be a pleasant day to enjoy the sunshine.

The wind will stick around, and it will be breezy at times, especially in the morning. They’ll start to die down toward the afternoon, but it will feel much cooler when it does kick up.

Evening temperatures in the upper 30s with a few passing clouds. Clear skies overnight and chilly as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll kick off the day with chilly temperatures that will rise through the 30s. Partly cloud skies expected for the day, but there is a system that will be passing to our south as we go through the day. This could increase our cloud cover for the afternoon if the system tracks a bit further to the north. Still going to be a dry day. Temperatures rebound nicely with highs in the low to mid 50s. A beautiful and great day to enjoy the outdoors. A cold front moves through overnight, and temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning to start the day with temperatures rising in the 30s. Lots of sunshine again for today, but a touch cooler with the passage of the cold front. Still, high temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 40s to near 50 in spots, so a pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors if you get the opportunity to do so. Mostly clear skies going into the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: We’ll continue the stretch of cold mornings with temperatures starting in the 20s and rising into the 30s. The sun will be out in full force today, but it will be cooler than the last several days with high temperatures in the afternoon only reaching the low to mid 40s. Despite the chilly day, the plentiful sunshine will make for a good day to be outside. Overnight lows will be cold, as they will be in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the sky again with high temperatures also staying in the low to mid 40s. A chilly day. Overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, so cold to begin the day. Clouds will build in for much of the day with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s, so another chilly day.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.