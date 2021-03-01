Advertisement

What’s up in the sky?: Week of 03/01-03/07

Waxing Gibbous Moon over Staunton
Waxing Gibbous Moon over Staunton(Tony Alverson)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Ben Beddoes has the details.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and TimeTime VisibleMaximum Height (Degrees above the horizon)Direction it AppearsDirection it Disappears
Sat March 6, 5:58 am5 min19°appears above NNWappears above ENE
Sun March 7, 5:10 am4 min14°appears above NNWappears above NE

Important Event: Daylight Saving begins Sunday March 14th at 2:00 AM. On March 14th, we will spring forward, and we lose an hour of sleep.

We will lose an hour of sleep as we spring forward overnight March 13-14
We will lose an hour of sleep as we spring forward overnight March 13-14(WHSV)

Sunrise will be at 7:27 am in Harrisonburg on March 14th and sunset will be at 7:21 pm. This will be the latest the sun has set since September 16th of last year.

Interesting Fact: The Spring Equinox is on Saturday March 20th; this is when spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere. This is the first day the sun angles more in the Northern Hemisphere than the Southern Hemisphere. This is when we begin to see higher latitude locations in the Northern Hemisphere have more daylight than lower latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere.

Harrisonburg will have approximately equal daylight and nighttime March 16-17.
Harrisonburg will have approximately equal daylight and nighttime March 16-17.(WHSV)

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonMarch 5th, 8:30 pm
New MoonMarch 13th, 5:21 am
First Quarter MoonMarch 21st, 10:40 am
Full MoonMarch 28th, 2:48 pm

The next full moon is called many things. The Worm Moon, named for the fact that the ground begins to thaw, and earthworms reappear. The Crow Moon because the cawing of crows signals the end of winter. The Sap Moon noted for the time to tap maple trees to create syrup and the Lenten Moon because it occurs around the time of Christian Lent.

Planet Viewing:

On March 5th, Mercury and Jupiter will be awfully close to each other and visible about half an hour before sunrise (6:11 am) in the low east-southeast horizon. They will only be separated by 0.35 degrees. Jupiter will outshine Mercury by a factor of 7.

Mercury and Jupiter will be 0.35 degrees apart a half an hour before sunrise March 5th.
Mercury and Jupiter will be 0.35 degrees apart a half an hour before sunrise March 5th.(Stellarium)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,675 on Saturday

Latest News

Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
MadiTHON fundraiser moves online during the COVID-19 pandemic
JMU MadiTHON fundraiser dances virtually this year
Another batch of rain for tonight before we clear out on Monday.
Ben's Evening Forecast 2/28/2021
VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order following death of student