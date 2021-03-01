What’s up in the sky?: Week of 03/01-03/07

(WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Ben Beddoes has the details.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Sat March 6, 5:58 am 5 min 19° appears above NNW appears above ENE Sun March 7, 5:10 am 4 min 14° appears above NNW appears above NE

Important Event: Daylight Saving begins Sunday March 14th at 2:00 AM. On March 14th, we will spring forward, and we lose an hour of sleep.

We will lose an hour of sleep as we spring forward overnight March 13-14 (WHSV)

Sunrise will be at 7:27 am in Harrisonburg on March 14th and sunset will be at 7:21 pm. This will be the latest the sun has set since September 16th of last year.

Interesting Fact: The Spring Equinox is on Saturday March 20th; this is when spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere. This is the first day the sun angles more in the Northern Hemisphere than the Southern Hemisphere. This is when we begin to see higher latitude locations in the Northern Hemisphere have more daylight than lower latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere.

Harrisonburg will have approximately equal daylight and nighttime March 16-17. (WHSV)

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon March 5th, 8:30 pm New Moon March 13th, 5:21 am First Quarter Moon March 21st, 10:40 am Full Moon March 28th, 2:48 pm

The next full moon is called many things. The Worm Moon, named for the fact that the ground begins to thaw, and earthworms reappear. The Crow Moon because the cawing of crows signals the end of winter. The Sap Moon noted for the time to tap maple trees to create syrup and the Lenten Moon because it occurs around the time of Christian Lent.

Planet Viewing:

On March 5th, Mercury and Jupiter will be awfully close to each other and visible about half an hour before sunrise (6:11 am) in the low east-southeast horizon. They will only be separated by 0.35 degrees. Jupiter will outshine Mercury by a factor of 7.

Mercury and Jupiter will be 0.35 degrees apart a half an hour before sunrise March 5th. (Stellarium)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.