1st case of B.1.351 COVID-19 variant identified in northwest region of Va.

Coronavirus Virginia
Coronavirus Virginia(Associated Press)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia. The department says the person had no history of traveling during the exposure period.

According to the VDH, the commonwealth has now identified a total of 4 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

The health department says the B.1.351 variant is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. At this time, there is no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease. To date, the B.1.351 variant has been identified in 15 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.

Viruses change all the time, and health officials expect to see new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as disease spreads.

The Virginia Department of Health’s recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 will work for all of the virus’ variants: wearing masks correctly, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands often, getting vaccinated, and staying home if you are infected with COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website. For more information on DCLS and its use of next-generation sequencing, visit dgs.virginia.gov/dcls.

