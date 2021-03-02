ACLU of Virginia disappointed with marijuana legalization bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ACLU of Virginia is not happy with the marijuana legalization bill that now sits on Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

While lawmakers previously aimed to legalize possession as early as this year, the bill passed won’t legalize sales and possession until 2024.

The ACLU says the three-year wait does little to address inequities right now.

On Twitter, it called the bill “lip service” to disenfranchised communities.

“When we say lip service that was passed, it does nothing to help continued racial disparities that we’re seeing with decriminalization until 2024. We were disappointed to see that,” Ashna Khanna with the ACLU of Virginia said.

The ACLU of Virginia is calling on Northam to add amendments to the bill before he signs it

