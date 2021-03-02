Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen vehicle incidents

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with two stolen vehicles from the weekend.

Officials say the first vehicle was reported stolen from the Swoope area of Augusta County in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 28. The vehicle is a silver 2014 Mazda CX-5 with Virginia license plates URM-4394 and was last seen at a residence on Buffalo Gap Highway.

The sheriff’s office says as of now, this vehicle is still considered stolen.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the second vehicle was reported stolen from the Waynesboro area of Augusta County in the early morning hours of Monday, March 1. The vehicle is a gray 2020 Volkswagen Jetta and was reportedly taken from the owner’s driveway.

Officials say while deputies were on the scene taking a report, the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a vehicle on fire on Entry School Road outside of Waynesboro.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they located the stolen Jetta, which was completely engulfed in flames. Officials say the vehicle is considered total due to damages from the fire.

If anyone has any information on these cases, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

