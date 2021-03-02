Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Staunton man

Westin Elliot McClister
Westin Elliot McClister(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was reportedly last seen at his Staunton home on March 1 at approximately 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reports the individual, known as Westin Elliot McClister, is a 20-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6′0″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Officials say McClister should be driving a green 2011 Toyota Camry with Virginia registration ECUL8R.

If you have seen McClister or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you can contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

