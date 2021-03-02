Advertisement

Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care opens its doors to patients

Staff at Augusta Health Buena Vista
Staff at Augusta Health Buena Vista(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care opened its doors to patients on Monday. The opening is part of an effort to expand and enhance access to outpatient services in the Rockbridge County region.

The office provides the full scope of primary care services and is located at 2054 Sycamore Avenue in Buena Vista.

“This is such an exciting day,” said Kathy Bogacz, MD, who is the physician at the practice, in a press release from Augusta Health. “The anticipation has been building for almost eight months, and now we are finally open! There is a need for primary care in this area, so we are all pleased not just to bring high-quality care to the community, but also to connect the region to the breadth of all Augusta Health’s services.”

