Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, says 10,000 community members have been fully vaccinated

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health is providing another COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, saying as of the end of the day on Monday, March 1, the hospital has administered 25,057 vaccinations since the first doses were provided in December.

According to a press release from the hospital, Augusta Health has also reached two milestones this week: administering more than 25,000 vaccine doses, and fully vaccinating 10,000 community members.

In the COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, Augusta Health says the hospital is planning for the expected arrival of 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Augusta Health says while Pfizer and Moderna are slightly more effective in preventing illness overall, all three vaccines have similar efficacy rates in preventing critical illness, hospitalization and death among those who do get sick from COVID-19.

Augusta Health says since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, it is a good option for those with scheduling and mobility concerns.

Augusta Health says this week’s on-campus clinics will focus on those aged 65 and over who reside in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro and additional clinics for essential workers.

Augusta Health has also scheduled offsite clinics which will be a pilot “Drive Through” clinic for those with mobility challenges on Thursday, and a second dose clinic for the WARM Shelter.

Virginians should pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine using the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) new website vaccinate.virginia.gov.

If you have already registered on the Central Shenandoah Health District’s website for a COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to register again. Your information has migrated to VDH’s new website, and you can confirm your pre-registration by going to the website and clicking ‘Check the List.’

Pre-registration is not an appointment for vaccination. Pre-registration provides your contact information so you can be reached to schedule an appointment when one is available for you.

If you are having trouble accessing the website, or you do not have internet access, you can call VDH’s COVID-19 Call Center at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Augusta Health says appointments are required for vaccination, and walk-in clinics are not currently scheduled.

To read more from Augusta Health, click here. To view Augusta Health’s vaccine information page, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.