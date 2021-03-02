Advertisement

Bettors win, tax coffers lose in Virginia sportsbooks’ debut

Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery(Virginia Lottery)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sportsbooks actually lost money in Virginia in their January debut taking wagers on athletic events thanks to the aggressive promotions offered to court customers. As a result, the state collected a paltry $40,000 in taxes.

The Virginia Lottery on Monday released revenue and tax figures for sports gambling from its Jan. 23 launch through the end of the month.

The lottery says $58.9 million was wagered, with $55.3 million in winnings. But an additional $6.3 million in bonuses and promotions was also paid out.

As a result, the sportsbooks lost more than $3 million and the state collected less than $40,000 in taxes.

Lottery officials say they expect the figures to improve significantly in upcoming months as the promotions for new customers fade away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bridgewater College warns of alleged bomb threat
Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
Darryl Tyrone Davis of Waynesboro arrested after police pursuit
Pursuit leads to arrest, accidental discharge of gun
JMU
JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead

Latest News

The ACLU of Virginia is not happy with the marijuana legalization bill that now sits on...
ACLU of Virginia disappointed with marijuana legalization bill
Local counselor shares insight on seasonal affective disorder
Local counselor shares insight on seasonal affective disorder
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia...
IG says Northam never received draft report on parole board
File image
Fake psychologist sent to prison facing multiple lawsuits