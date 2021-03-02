Bridgewater College warns of alleged bomb threat
(UPDATE 12:36 p.m.) — Bridgewater College reports state police and an explosive technician are now on site.
(UPDATE 12:23 p.m.) — A Bridgewater College spokesperson tells WHSV officials received a call saying a bomb was placed inside a car in one of the college’s parking lots.
Bridgewater College is telling students to remain in class and to keep away from parking lots while officials continue to search.
(ORIGINAL STORY 12:01 p.m.)
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Bridgewater College tweeted officials have received a bomb threat, and anyone in the area should take shelter in place and stay away from parking lots.
According to another tweet from Bridgewater College, Virginia State Police are on route with bomb-sniffing dogs.
