Community and national support pour in to help family of Officer Nick Winum

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The death of a police officer not only sends shock waves through a local community but across the nation.

Over the past few days, that support has poured in from law enforcement agencies and organizations to Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum’s family after his tragic death during a traffic stop on Feb. 26.

The National Fallen Officer Foundation helps the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line-of-duty nationwide.

Chaplain Ron Leonard, the national ambassador with the National Fallen Officer Foundation, said sudden tragedies can leave families devastated and faced with hardships, so they send a donation to the fallen officer’s family.

“[Law enforcement officers] and first responders are the only ones that go to work every day not knowing if they’re coming home, so that’s why we really try to reach out to them to let them know we care,” Leonard said.

Kerri Long, with the National Fallen Officer Foundation, said they normally give $1,000 to families and will also try to do a fundraiser to raise additional money for them. She said she tells the fallen officer families that if they need anything, they can give her a call.

Long said she will be in contact with the Stanley Police Department to get a check directly to Officer Winum’s family.

A GoFundMe donation page has also been set up. As of March 1, over 750 donors have given over $55,000 to support Officer Winum’s family.

A GoFundMe donation page has also been set up. As of March 1, over 750 donors have given over $55,000 to support Officer Winum's family.

