Community members continue to honor the life of Officer Nick Winum

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A memorial outside the Stanley Police Department for Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum continues to grow as many community members stop by to pay their respects and leave flowers and other items.

Many in the community say it is hard to fully comprehend what happened on Friday.

“I didn’t believe it when I heard it at first,” Page County resident Stephen Ennis, said. “You see it on the news about it happening everywhere else but you never really think it is going to happen around here, but it did. And Nick was a really good person. Mr. Winum was a fair person.”

Ennis said he just spoke with Officer Winum this past Thursday.

“When he’d see somebody he waived at them or talked to them. It was just the way he was. He was a real person,” Ennis said. “He did his job, but he was more about helping people than he was about anything else.”

Angelia Knott has lived in Page County her whole life and knew Winum for years.

“He was just an amazing, genuine man. He always knew you when he saw you, when he saw you he always spoke, and he always had a smile. I’d say he was highly respected in the community,” Knott said.

Knott said Winum is a hero to her.

Both Ennis and Knott said the community has come together in this tough time, and that Winum’s impact will continue on.

“He’ll never be forgotten,” Knott said.

Signs are posted throughout town remembering Officer Winum, and one on Main Street reads “Stanley Strong.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.