Downtown Harrisonburg Restaurant Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This month, Downtown Harrisonburg is celebrating it’s restaurants. Andrea Dono is the Executive Director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. She says, as many restaurants have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, now it the time to explore the food of the Friendly City.

“A lot of people say, ' I can’t wait to go back to all of my favorite restaurants and have great meals and drinks out with friends and happy hour,’ and I always tell them you know I share that dream too but unless we’re supporting the businesses now, we’re not going to have that experience later,” Dono said.

This year is the first time the downtown restaurant celebration is a full month long. It is normally just a week, but Dono says extending it for the month allows more opportunities for community support, and more specials such as themed weeks.

“We’re starting restaurant month by sharing some breakfast and brunch ideas, so you can keep a lookout for that,” said Dono. “We’re also going to be doing comfort foods and desserts, and date-night and family dinners. So, there’s going to be something different each week which is gonna be a lot of fun.”

She says, whether you dine-in or take-out, you can enter a photo of your receipt to the Downtown Renaissance website for a chance to win gift cards.

Specials and restaurants participating include, as found on HDR’s website:

Bella Gelato: Will have a new latte, sorbetto, or pastry featured every week!

Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza: Each week of Restaurant Month, they’ll be featuring a different dish that aligns with that week’s theme. They even created a special “Three Course Date Night” menu for week 2! There will also be a different drink promoted every week from a Restaurant Month drink menu created by their bartender.

Billy Jack’s Shack: Will be offering meal deals on their classic chicken sandwich and on all 3 of their Chicky Sandwich options – Meal deals include a sandwich, fries, and a soda or beer!

Brother’s Craft Brewing: For their restaurant month offerings, they’ll be promoting a specific beer each week that would pair well with that week’s theme.

Capital Ale House: In addition to weekly Chef specials, they will also be featuring Irish food specials to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and offering beer flight specials through the month of March!

El Paisano Bakery: Every weekend though March, they’ll have a special pastry available. In addition to their pastries, they’ll be releasing new flavors of cheesecake all Restaurant Month long! – Pastries will be announced on their Facebook every Friday

Farmer’s Market: Will be featuring market products in recipes that will come out in their weekly newsletter to coincide with the Downtown Restaurant Month weekly themes. Their newsletter will be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Friendly City Food Co-op: For Restaurant Month they’ll be rolling out their new Panini Grilled sandwiches! Try a Salmon Breakfast Panini or Breakfast Burrito to kick your morning off right – They will be available everyday from 9am until 12pm

The Golden Pony: During Restaurant Month, they plan to add 1 unique item to their menu every week! Each menu item will also feature a suggested drink pairing.

Jack Brown’s: Available through the month of March, they’re offering meal deals on both their Cheeseburger and any of their Specialty Burgers – Meal deals include a burger, fries, oreo, and a soda or beer!

Joshua Wilton House: Each week will feature either a special discount on their menu items that fit the week’s theme or a new menu item that coincides with the theme and features multiple courses.

Kline’s Dairy Bar: Special Reese’s Cup topping all month long, plus a new flavor creation to be unveiled during Dessert Week (3/22)

Mashita: Hopes for warmer weather this March inspired them to create and feature new seafood specials all month. A different special will launch every week and will only be available for a limited time. Don’t miss you chance to experience each one!

OASIS Fine Art & Craft: Bring your downtown restaurant receipt to get 10% off your OASIS purchase (all month)

Pale Fire Brewing Company: Is offering the “Get Friendly Flight” for restaurant month – 10 4oz beers for $10. Must be shared!

Rocktown Kitchen: Created multiple special new menu items that will change each week based on the Restaurant Month theme being promoted!

Sage Bird Ciderworks: Will be highlighting Restaurant Month with suggestions on which ciders pair well with popular menu items at some downtown restaurants.

Urgie’s Cheesesteaks: Not only will Urgie’s be promoting menu items that line up with our weekly themes, they’ll also be offering special discounts on their themed food item of the week!

More information can be found at https://downtownharrisonburg.org/restaurantmonth/

