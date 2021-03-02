Drying out this week

(WHSV) - Warmer for Wednesday and then another shot of cooler air for the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Staying mainly clear and chilly for the evening as temperatures drop into the 30s. A stationary front is draped across the southeast. While we stay dry, some high clouds on the very northern edge of this system will skim some of our sothern areas tonight. Calm winds and a cold night.

Cold overnight and chilly as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s again.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll kick off the day with chilly temperatures that will rise through the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. With that system to the south that may send a few high clouds our way early but no rain. We will remain dry and this will be the warmest day out of the week.

Temperatures rebound nicely with highs in the low 50s across our West Virginia areas. For the Valley, highs in the upper 50s and near 60. A beautiful and great day to enjoy the outdoors.

A very pleasant evening with temperatures slipping into the 40s after sunset. High clouds increase for the night with a disturbance to our north moving in. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning to start the day with temperatures rising in the 30s. More clouds than sunshine for the day and chilly as this disturbance will usher in cooler air for the end of the week and the weekend. Breezy for the day making it feel cooler. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s. A few typical ’warm’ spots may make it to 50 but with the wind it will feel cooler. Staying breezy for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 30s. Mostly clear skies going into the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: We’ll continue the stretch of cold mornings with temperatures starting in the 20s and rising into the 30s. The sun will be out in full force today, but it will be cooler than the last several days with high temperatures in the afternoon only reaching the low to mid 40s. Despite the chilly day, the plentiful sunshine will make for a good day to be outside. Overnight lows will be cold, as they will be in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: We do have a cool but quiet weekend ahead. Another very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Fairly cloudy for the day and feeling cool with high temperatures also staying in the low to mid 40s. A chilly day. Overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 20s.

Staying cool for the first weekend in March (whsv)

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, so cold to begin the day. Clouds will build in for much of the day with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s, so another chilly day.

NEXT WEEK: Right now temperatures look to rebound quite nicely into the second full week of March. Highs well above average are expected and it looks like we will be pushing 60 by Tuesday.

