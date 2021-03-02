Fake psychologist sent to prison facing multiple lawsuits

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for treating patients as she pretended to be a psychologist now faces multiple civil lawsuits seeking millions of dollars, according to court records.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 44-year-old Sharonda Avery treated more than 100 patients while posing as a doctor at the former Pediatric Partners for Attention and Learning in Stafford.

The victims of those offenses, or their parents, have filed four civil lawsuits in Stafford Circuit Court seeking damages ranging from just over $1 million to about $252 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.