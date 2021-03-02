Gas prices on the rise in Virginia, nationally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are paying more at the gas pump as prices rise across the commonwealth and the country.

A gallon in Virginia is up to $2.62 on average, an increase of over 8 cents per gallon in the past week, according to tech company GasBuddy.

This is due in large part to the cold weather shutdowns in Texas, GasBuddy says, but it’s also due to increased demand. The company says Americans are filling up at the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

As for potential solutions, GasBuddy says it hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will “hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices.”

