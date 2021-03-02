Glioblastoma gene discovery at UVA in the running for award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers are in the running for a big award, after discovering a gene that is responsible for causing one of the deadliest cancers.

Hui Li and other researchers identified the oncogene, which is responsible for causing glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Now Li and researchers at UVA are working to use what they know about the gene to create drugs and therapies for this type of cancer.

“This is a long journey from the discovery of a target to something that we can deliver to the clinic, so there’s still a long say to go, but my lab is working hard,” Hui Li, an associate professor of pathology, said.

Now UVA is one of 64 finalists in the STAT Madness competition where you can vote for this year’s “best biomedical innovation.” Some of the other finalists include Duke, Stanford, Notre Dame and MIT.

“As a basic scientist, it’s our ultimate dream to deliver something in the clinic, so our discovery a lot of times we don’t see it have an immediate impact, but we’re working hard on it and there are a lot of researchers like us working on those basic discoveries,” Li said.

