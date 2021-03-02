GOP of Va. weighing option allowing voters to cast ballot locally in addition to May convention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Republican voters in Virginia may be able to cast their ballots locally to choose their party’s nominees for statewide office.

While the party will be moving forward with its drive-in style convention in Lynchburg, it is considering an opportunity that would help voters who cannot make the trip.

“The Republican Party of Virginia, as I said, is committed to a fair, unbiased process without a thumb on the scale toward any predetermined outcome,” Republican Party of Virginia Chair Rich Anderson said.

Anderson is fighting back against claims that leadership favors a particular candidate. He says leadership discussed a variety of reasons for the convention, including preventing Democrats from participating and picking a candidate they see as less likely to win in the general.

“This year, the majority of our governing body of the state central committee, which is the body charged with making this decision, chose a convention,” Anderson said.

The convention is set to be held in Lynchburg on May 8, which also angered some Republicans who say they now have to drive hours just to vote. A factor party leadership says they’re considering.

“Actually, we’re discussing within our state central committee some other options perhaps to permit voting in the local units, but that’s only a notional suggestion right now,” Anderson said.

Adam Kimelman, who serves on the board of the Central Virginia Young Republicans, says that is not enough.

“It is kind of sad that we’re in this position where we need to have localized places where people can vote because it would be 3.5 hours from Fairfax County or Virginia Beach to drive to Lynchburg. When we could have just sat down, voted for a primary, and the person who got the most votes would win,” Kimelman said.

Kimelman says many of the young Republicans fought to have a primary because he says the convention process disenfranchises many voters.

“It disenfranchises people who don’t have a car and can’t find,” he said. “People who, if you are driving that far you might need to get a hotel room, but can’t afford a hotel room. People who have a lot going on. I know Liberty University is having finals during the proposed date.”

As for the May convention, it will be drive-in style, but will not be held on Liberty University’s main campus.

“Liberty, in this COVID climate that we’re operating now, has decided they want no large-scale gatherings on main campus, and they own a considerable amount of properties around Lynchburg, and we will be located on one of those,” Anderson said.

Party leadership tapped six people who will head to Lynchburg on Wednesday, March 3, to assess multiple locations.

