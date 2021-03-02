Advertisement

HUD awards $95M in grants to Va. communities for community, economic development

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Press Release) — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday $95.5 million in funding will go to local programs throughout Virginia to support community and economic development activities.

In our area, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro will all receive a portion of the funding.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this funding is the commonwealth’s formula allocations for the fiscal year 2021:

RecipientCommunity Development Block Grant ProgramHOME Investment Partnerships ProgramEmergency Solutions GrantsHousing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS
Alexandria$1,173,007$618,934
Blacksburg$554,230$596,346
Bristol$265,409
Charlottesville$427,176$676,615
Chesapeake$1,164,279$553,118
Christiansburg$104,407
Colonial Heights$109,405
Danville$894,119$273,606
Fredericksburg$193,431
Hampton$963,720$539,408
Harrisonburg$532,571
Hopewell$221,881
Lynchburg$718,593$413,856
Newport News$1,308,136$771,200
Norfolk$4,488,314$1,246,498$384,637
Petersburg$619,273
Portsmouth$1,613,918$425,453
Radford$182,495
Richmond$4,505,969$1,611,568$389,042$1,500,245
Roanoke$1,835,201$675,808$153,124
Staunton$339,361
Suffolk$497,035$400,819
Virginia Beach$2,010,809$1,059,622$175,346$2,177,661
Waynesboro City$190,037
Winchester$278,923$638,110
Arlington County$1,323,025$725,257
Chesterfield County$1,531,472$586,058
Fairfax County$6,039,155$2,175,471$508,353
Henrico County$1,721,965$887,581$147,536
Loudoun County$1,442,139
Prince William County$2,659,547$924,474$229,863
Virginia Non-entitlement$19,090,101$10,712,842$3,007,657$1,375,054

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

