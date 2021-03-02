HUD awards $95M in grants to Va. communities for community, economic development
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Press Release) — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday $95.5 million in funding will go to local programs throughout Virginia to support community and economic development activities.
In our area, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro will all receive a portion of the funding.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this funding is the commonwealth’s formula allocations for the fiscal year 2021:
|Recipient
|Community Development Block Grant Program
|HOME Investment Partnerships Program
|Emergency Solutions Grants
|Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS
|Alexandria
|$1,173,007
|$618,934
|Blacksburg
|$554,230
|$596,346
|Bristol
|$265,409
|Charlottesville
|$427,176
|$676,615
|Chesapeake
|$1,164,279
|$553,118
|Christiansburg
|$104,407
|Colonial Heights
|$109,405
|Danville
|$894,119
|$273,606
|Fredericksburg
|$193,431
|Hampton
|$963,720
|$539,408
|Harrisonburg
|$532,571
|Hopewell
|$221,881
|Lynchburg
|$718,593
|$413,856
|Newport News
|$1,308,136
|$771,200
|Norfolk
|$4,488,314
|$1,246,498
|$384,637
|Petersburg
|$619,273
|Portsmouth
|$1,613,918
|$425,453
|Radford
|$182,495
|Richmond
|$4,505,969
|$1,611,568
|$389,042
|$1,500,245
|Roanoke
|$1,835,201
|$675,808
|$153,124
|Staunton
|$339,361
|Suffolk
|$497,035
|$400,819
|Virginia Beach
|$2,010,809
|$1,059,622
|$175,346
|$2,177,661
|Waynesboro City
|$190,037
|Winchester
|$278,923
|$638,110
|Arlington County
|$1,323,025
|$725,257
|Chesterfield County
|$1,531,472
|$586,058
|Fairfax County
|$6,039,155
|$2,175,471
|$508,353
|Henrico County
|$1,721,965
|$887,581
|$147,536
|Loudoun County
|$1,442,139
|Prince William County
|$2,659,547
|$924,474
|$229,863
|Virginia Non-entitlement
|$19,090,101
|$10,712,842
|$3,007,657
|$1,375,054
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.