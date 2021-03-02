HUD awards $95M in grants to Va. communities for community, economic development

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Press Release) — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday $95.5 million in funding will go to local programs throughout Virginia to support community and economic development activities.

In our area, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro will all receive a portion of the funding.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this funding is the commonwealth’s formula allocations for the fiscal year 2021:

Recipient Community Development Block Grant Program HOME Investment Partnerships Program Emergency Solutions Grants Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Alexandria $1,173,007 $618,934 Blacksburg $554,230 $596,346 Bristol $265,409 Charlottesville $427,176 $676,615 Chesapeake $1,164,279 $553,118 Christiansburg $104,407 Colonial Heights $109,405 Danville $894,119 $273,606 Fredericksburg $193,431 Hampton $963,720 $539,408 Harrisonburg $532,571 Hopewell $221,881 Lynchburg $718,593 $413,856 Newport News $1,308,136 $771,200 Norfolk $4,488,314 $1,246,498 $384,637 Petersburg $619,273 Portsmouth $1,613,918 $425,453 Radford $182,495 Richmond $4,505,969 $1,611,568 $389,042 $1,500,245 Roanoke $1,835,201 $675,808 $153,124 Staunton $339,361 Suffolk $497,035 $400,819 Virginia Beach $2,010,809 $1,059,622 $175,346 $2,177,661 Waynesboro City $190,037 Winchester $278,923 $638,110 Arlington County $1,323,025 $725,257 Chesterfield County $1,531,472 $586,058 Fairfax County $6,039,155 $2,175,471 $508,353 Henrico County $1,721,965 $887,581 $147,536 Loudoun County $1,442,139 Prince William County $2,659,547 $924,474 $229,863 Virginia Non-entitlement $19,090,101 $10,712,842 $3,007,657 $1,375,054

