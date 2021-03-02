Advertisement

IG says Northam never received draft report on parole board

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Virginia lawmakers demanded answers Wednesday from Northam's administration and the state's government watchdog agency following a news report that raised new questions about the state parole board's handling of the case of a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A recently leaked draft report about an investigation into the Virginia Parole Board that was far more critical than the final version made public last year was never shared with Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

State Inspector General Michael Westfall made that attestation under oath Friday in an affidavit Northam’s office shared with The Associated Press.

Northam’s office says the affidavit, which was sworn out at Northam’s request, shows the governor’s office had no knowledge of the draft report and played no role in editing it.

Discrepancies between the draft and final version of the report have raised allegations that initial findings were covered up.

