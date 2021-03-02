JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department, JMU Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Hunters Rd. after receiving a report of a possible breaking and entering and armed robbery.

HPD said the caller reported they saw three to four men enter the ground floor apartment in a threatening manner and had many rifles and handguns.

Police said shortly after they arrived at the scene, they determined the person inside the apartment and their co-fraternity members were using airsoft rifles and pistols in a mock home invasion as part of a hazing incident.

Dr. Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs at JMU, said he along with the Office for Fraternity and Sorority Life, and the fraternity’s headquarters involved will be conducting a thorough investigation of what happened.

“While we are looking into the full scope of what happened, these incidents are simply not acceptable and it is my hope that we can all learn from and prevent actions like this from happening again,” Miller said.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, but there was no threat to the surrounding community.

HPD will be following up with the JMU Office of Student Accountability this week.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.