Advertisement

Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
Darryl Tyrone Davis of Waynesboro arrested after police pursuit
Pursuit leads to arrest, accidental discharge of gun
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,124 on Monday

Latest News

Gunmen abducted the 279 girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town...
Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed
(AP Photo)
National Guard to help with mass vaccinations in Henrico Co.
An Exxon station in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Gas prices on the rise in Virginia, nationally
Coronavirus Virginia
1st case of B.1.351 COVID-19 variant identified in northwest region of Va.
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine