Legislators reflect on death of Stanley Police Officer

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, state legislators took to social media to offer their prayers and condolences to the town of Stanley and officer Nick Winum.

Some legislators said while Winum was a police officer in a small town, he cared about changes across the Commonwealth.

Sen. Mark Obenshain told WHSV about 12 days before Winum was shot, his office received a message from Winum thanking Obenshain for his service during this year’s General Assembly Session.

“It was really something amazing and speaks to the kind of person that Nick Winum was,” Sen. Obenshain said. “Somebody who was thinking about others and about how he could encourage and support other people.”

On Saturday, before the Virginia House of Delegates adjourned Del. Todd Gilbert shared messages between him and Winum, from years ago while Winum was still a Virginia State Trooper.

“He would want me to share this even in this tragic context he said several times I have found myself in a compromised officer safety situation only because my thoughts were so focused on my off-duty job awaiting me at the end of my shift,” Del. Todd Gilbert said. “The danger I face each day on the side of the road is worth more than I earn.”

On Monday, Congressman Ben Cline’s office sent a statement to WHSV on the passing of Winum.

“As a veteran of the Virginia State Police and member of the Stanley Police Department, Officer Winum dedicated his life to serving others. He put the well-being of his neighbors above his own, and our community is forever grateful for the sacrifice he made while keeping our streets safe,” Congressman Ben Cline said. “I join his law enforcement colleagues in mourning his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family.

In an email, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Office stated later in the week a notice will be sent out to lower flags to half staff throughout Virginia.

“Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic shooting of Officer Winum, who was killed in the line of duty. It is clear he was a great man and touched many lives. We send our heartfelt prayers to his wife, four children, colleagues, and loved ones,” Northam said. “The Commonwealth mourns with you.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.