Merck partners with Johnson & Johnson to produce more vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Biden administration, Merck and Company will be helping its rival Johnson & Johnson with the production of its new vaccine in order to expand supply more quickly.

Merck has a presence in the Shenandoah Valley with a facility in Elkton.

Officials say Johnson & Johnson faced unexpected production issues and produced only 3.9 million doses before receiving emergency-use authorization over the weekend.

With the assistance of Merck, Johnson & Johnson will be able to not only meet the 100 million doses they are on track for this June, but can expand on the amount even further.

Merck and Company told WHSV in a statement that “Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic and preparing to address future pandemics.”

