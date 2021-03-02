Mobile Savings Pass promotes shopping local in the Shenandoah Valley

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greater Augusta Regional Tourism has a new program that it says will help entice people to shop local, giving them benefits for doing just that.

“It’s free, it’s mobile, it’s easy to use,” Waynesboro’s Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Callison said.

Using funds from Go Virginia grants, the program gives people offers, promotions, and discounts to over 30 participating locations.

“We teamed up with the technology company Bandwango, and they are experts in creating digital passport programs,” she said.

“I think where the benefit lies that is just getting your overall exposure so that everyone knows that there’s more things to do in your community,” Mandi Fullwood, the owner of The French Press, said.

She says convenience is another enticing factor. “It’s just right on your phone so you don’t have to do anything extra or carry anything else around with you,” Fullwood said. “It’s just right there you show it to the business that you’re at and you’re good to go.”

The program doesn’t require any app downloads. Once you register, a link is set to your mobile device.

Greater Augusta Regional Tourism believes this is a win-win for everyone in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.

“The pandemic has been so tough on all small businesses it’s been tough on everybody honestly, but, we thought that this would be a good way to help promote our businesses and kind of help them get back on their feet,” Callison said.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.