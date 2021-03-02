National Guard to help with mass vaccinations in Henrico Co.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is teaming up with the Virginia National Guard to help with the vaccine rollout.

Over the next two weeks, Henrico County trained members of the Virginia National Guard to help at vaccination events at the Richmond Raceway.

Soldiers learned about traffic control, data entry, patient check-in and more.

This vaccination event is by appointment only. No walk-ups will be accepted.

