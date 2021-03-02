Advertisement

Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but ‘doing better’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum
Community members come together to honor Officer Nick Winum
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
Darryl Tyrone Davis of Waynesboro arrested after police pursuit
Pursuit leads to arrest, accidental discharge of gun
VCU fraternity served cease-and-desist order following death of student

Latest News

J&J vaccine approval to help some supply challenges in the Valley
J&J vaccine approval to help some supply challenges in the Valley
Community and national support pour in to help family of Officer Nick Winum
Community and national support pour in to help family of Officer Nick Winum
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges
Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins
Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins