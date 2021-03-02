Settlement says Governor Justice will reside in seat of government

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A three year legal battle to force Governor Jim Justice to live at the seat of Government in Charleston, per the state constitution has ended.

An agreement, signed by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon, says the Governor will reside in Charleston “consistent with the definition of ‘reside’ in the Supreme Court of Appeals’ opinion.”

The court has ruled that the petitioner in the case, Isaac Sponaugle, will be reimbursed for $65,000 in court costs and attorney’s fees.

Over the phone Monday afternoon, Sponaugle said he was “satisfied with the agreement that the governor will now start residing at the seat of government for his second term in office.”

WSAZ reached out to the Governor’s attorney’s for a statement. We will post it here as soon as we hear back.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office told WSAZ Monday, “Governor Justice is pleased that the case brought by former Delegate Sponaugle has been resolved. The Governor will, of course, abide by the recent ruling of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, and he and Mr. Sponaugle agree that the case is now moot. The Governor will continue working hard every day on the issues that matter to the lives of West Virginians.”

