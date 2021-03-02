Silverback Distillery runs into supply chain issue getting whiskey bottles

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County’s Silverback Distillery is dealing an issue with its supply chain, affecting its ability to bottle its whiskey.

The supplier has the bottles, but they cannot ship them because of a corrugated cardboard shortage.

COO Lauren Riggleman says not to worry, they’ll have the same whiskey, just in a slightly different shaped bottle for now.

“Our supplier hasn’t let us know when we’ll be able to get our bottles again. So at the moment, we’re just trying to use the bottles we have,” Riggleman said. “If we have to adapt and use different ones then we will.”

The bottles they are using now hold the same volume as their normal ones, and are at the same price point.

Riggleman says this is just the latest supply chain issue they have had to deal with while trying to get back on track while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

