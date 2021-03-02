Advertisement

Staunton City Schools to host job fair

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Schools has announced its plans to hold a job fair later this month.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 20, at Staunton High School, located at 1301 North Coalter Street in Staunton.

To register for the job fair, you should complete the online Spring 2021 Job Fair application by March 15, which you can find by clicking here.

Anticipated openings for the 2021-2022 school year include elementary education teachers, special education teachers, music teacher, art teacher, math teachers, science teachers, CTE teachers, ELL teacher, history/social science teachers and school psychologist.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
Darryl Tyrone Davis of Waynesboro arrested after police pursuit
Pursuit leads to arrest, accidental discharge of gun
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
JMU
JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,124 on Monday

Latest News

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen vehicle incidents
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, says 10,000 community members have been fully vaccinated
Staff at Augusta Health Buena Vista
Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care opens its doors to patients