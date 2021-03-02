Staunton City Schools to host job fair

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Schools has announced its plans to hold a job fair later this month.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 20, at Staunton High School, located at 1301 North Coalter Street in Staunton.

To register for the job fair, you should complete the online Spring 2021 Job Fair application by March 15, which you can find by clicking here.

Anticipated openings for the 2021-2022 school year include elementary education teachers, special education teachers, music teacher, art teacher, math teachers, science teachers, CTE teachers, ELL teacher, history/social science teachers and school psychologist.

