Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,385 on Tuesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Tuesday, March 2, Virginia has had 578,559 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,385 case increase since Monday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 7.0% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 6.7% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

160 additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 8,943.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, February 24, Governor Northam lifted some statewide COVID-19 restrictions that had originally been established in December.

Northam says the modified stay-at-home order from midnight through 5 a.m. has been lifted as of Monday, March 1.

Northam also says as of Monday, March 1, alcohol sales will be expanded to midnight. Outdoor social gatherings can now see up to 25 people, and venues can now hold guests with a 30 percent capacity limit of up to 1,000 people.

During the Feb. 24 briefing, Northam said if downward trends in COVID-19 cases continue, he expects the 30 percent measure to remain the same for venues, but with the 1,000 person capacity limit lifted, by April.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of March 2

By March 2, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 455,578 confirmed cases and 122,981 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 7,547,695 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 5,928,679 PCR tests, 222,031 antibody tests and 1,396,985 antigen tests.

At this point, 24,258 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 8,943 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. March 2.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 25,174 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,206 (+6 from Monday)

• Bath County - 245

• Buena Vista - 842 (+3 from Monday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,733 (+10 from Monday)

• Highland County - 91

• Lexington - 1,120 (+4 from Monday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,281 (+3 from Monday)

• Rockingham County - 6,061 (+9 from Monday)

• Staunton - 2,446 (+11 from Monday)

• Waynesboro - 2,149 (+7 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 82, with 34 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 30 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 6 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 278,650

Lord Fairfax Health District: 17,845 total cases

• Clarke County - 763 (+1 from Monday)

• Frederick County - 6,771 (+11 from Monday)

• Page County - 1,829 (+2 from Monday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,712 (+2 from Monday)

• Warren County - 2,301 (+3 from Monday)

• Winchester - 2,469 (+1 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 99, with 46 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 26 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 4 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 206,010

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 2, 1,318,890 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 697,879 people are fully vaccinated.

2,441,125 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of March 2, at least 47,150 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,345.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

As of 10 a.m. on March 2, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard. This portion of the article will be updated as soon as the numbers become available.

There are 132,048 total cases in West Virginia as of March 1.

Grant County: 1,069 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Sunday)

Hardy County: 1,267 total COVID-19 cases

Pendleton County: 619 total COVID-19 cases

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

