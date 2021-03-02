Advertisement

Virginia Department of Elections announces results of annual post-election audit

(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Mar. 2, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Elections announced the results of the state’s annual post-election risk-limiting audit.

“The audit confirmed that the original count of the votes accurately portrayed the winners of the election in Virginia for United States President and Senate,” the department said.

All 133 localities in the state participated in the audit.

“The success of Virginia’s first statewide audit reaffirms our dedication to ensuring secure and accurate elections for our voters,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “I am proud of the hard work that our election administrators do in the Commonwealth, and this audit further exemplifies the integrity and validity of the 2020 November General Election results.”

You can find a copy of the audit results, here.

