Virginia eases some coronavirus restrictions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam lifted some COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Alcohol sales can now run until midnight. Previously, sales had to stop at 10:00 p.m.

Donna Finnigan is the owner of Finnigan’s Cove in Downtown Harrisonburg. She said the extension of the hours is good because now those who work late in the area can come out and grab a drink before heading home.

Finnigan said her business was losing 28 hours a week in sales, but by moving the restriction to midnight they get half of that time back.

“Definitely a good step forward. We’re glad to see it. At least we can have St. Patty’s day with a couple extra hours,” Finnigan said.

But Finnigan said the bigger problem they run into is capacity restrictions and not being able to use the bar.

With college students back, Finnigan said many are often stuck waiting outside of the bar.

“Of course, we’re still at a third capacity. You can’t use your bar area. So, you still have two people to a table and people waiting outside because you just don’t have space for them. So, we could have waits around the building because there is nowhere to put them,” Finnigan said.

Finnigan hopes restrictions on bar seating and capacity will be lessened in the coming months.

